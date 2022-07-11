Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPL were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

