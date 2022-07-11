Keel Point LLC Buys 269 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

