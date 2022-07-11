Eukles Asset Management Has $2.88 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 1.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

URI stock opened at $248.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

