Greenleaf Trust Purchases 675 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 223,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $169.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

