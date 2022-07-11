Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

