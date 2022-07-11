Shaker Investments LLC OH Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $86,532,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 990.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,537,000 after purchasing an additional 459,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after purchasing an additional 283,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

Shares of FANG opened at $114.13 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

