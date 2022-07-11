Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Cut by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $71.87 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

