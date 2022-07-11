Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $72.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.79. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

