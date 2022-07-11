Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.30 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.97 and its 200 day moving average is $174.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.