Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 2,551 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.5% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 112,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

