Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,996,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock opened at $93.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

