Key Financial Inc Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2,180.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $251.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day moving average of $280.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

