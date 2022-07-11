Greenleaf Trust Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $79.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

