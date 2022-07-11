Patron Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $251.48 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

