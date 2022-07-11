2,950 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS opened at $75.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

