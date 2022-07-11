Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $21.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $21,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

