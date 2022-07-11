Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 44,790 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,790 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $22,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $1,448,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.52) to £111 ($134.42) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.15) to £115 ($139.26) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($139.26) to £120 ($145.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($121.09) to £120 ($145.31) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,246.29.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

