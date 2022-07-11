Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $22.45 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 482.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 157,987 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $98.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.35. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

