S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 2,298 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $203.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.31. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.17.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.