S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 2,298 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.17.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
