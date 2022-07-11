Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $203.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

