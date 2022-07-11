Greenleaf Trust Buys 106 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI opened at $171.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.01 and a 200-day moving average of $180.60. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.