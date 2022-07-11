Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Visa by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 62,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Visa by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 108,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,419,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $203.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.31. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

