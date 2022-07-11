Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $400.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.91 and a 200-day moving average of $468.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

