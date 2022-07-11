Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Eukles Asset Management’s 8th Largest Position

Eukles Asset Management cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 2.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $243.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

