Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $36,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,341,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 691.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 425,351 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health stock opened at $484.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.76.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

