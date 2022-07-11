Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $80.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.