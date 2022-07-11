Howland Capital Management LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in General Electric by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in General Electric by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

