Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.1% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

