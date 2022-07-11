Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.36.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $136.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.67.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

