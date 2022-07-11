Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after buying an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

