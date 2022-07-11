Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $71.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

