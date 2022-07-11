Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $193.07 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $159.47 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.