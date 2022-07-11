2,600 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE opened at $80.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

