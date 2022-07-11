Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $71.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

