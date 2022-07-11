Eukles Asset Management Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.53.

Caterpillar stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.29 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

