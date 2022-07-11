Eukles Asset Management Has $1.48 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eukles Asset Management decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 395,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $78.35 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

