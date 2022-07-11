Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE IT opened at $242.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.00. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.