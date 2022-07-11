Keel Point LLC Sells 281 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Keel Point LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,202 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,821 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in AstraZeneca by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 856,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,909,000 after buying an additional 686,697 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($108.99) to £110 ($133.20) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($121.09) to £120 ($145.31) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.52) to £111 ($134.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

