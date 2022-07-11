Girard Partners LTD. Has $463,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Argus reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.40.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $161.38 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

