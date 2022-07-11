Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 18,032 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,032 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.07% of General Mills worth $28,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,439,000 after acquiring an additional 235,025 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $75.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

