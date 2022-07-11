Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ opened at $62.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

