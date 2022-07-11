Tsfg LLC Sells 147 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.