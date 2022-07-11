Potomac Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,156 shares during the period. Inspired Entertainment accounts for about 5.6% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned 1.97% of Inspired Entertainment worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 309,201 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Chambrello acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $222.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

