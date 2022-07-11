Argyle Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

