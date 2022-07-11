Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $362,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in American Tower by 8.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 78.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.07.

American Tower stock opened at $255.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.50. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

