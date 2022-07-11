Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 494,654 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 346.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494,654 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

