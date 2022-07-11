Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 6.2% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 60,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $76.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.