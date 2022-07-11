LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 18,605.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,213 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 2.7% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.94.

LYB opened at $87.48 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $83.09 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.