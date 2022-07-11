Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 3,780 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $43,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after buying an additional 71,631 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK opened at $619.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $720.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.20.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.