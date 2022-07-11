Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $918,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 780.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

